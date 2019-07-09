Product review: Heading towards a home run

Seaway Insurance Consultants' Chris Howell reviews Cavere's Residential & Contents Insurance product

Product: Cavere Residential Buildings & Contents Insurance

Underwriter: Ageas (with flood risks ceded to Flood Re)

Commission paid: Variable 0-30%

Coverage: UK

Minimum premium: £66

Excess: Standard excess - £100, subsidence - £1,000, leaking or freezing water & leaking oil - £350, flood - £250

Contact: Emma Stark – product manager

Key benefits

▶ Sum insured up to £1m for buildings and £100,000 for contents.

▶ Building repairs guaranteed.

▶ Cover for damage caused by emergency services.

▶ £2m property owner’s liability cover.

▶ Applications are made online via the Cavere application site, Magenta.

Verdict

Chris Howell, managing director at Seaway Insurance Consultants, comments: “Underwritten by Ageas and Defacto 5* rated, this looks like a product that needs consideration.

“It is helpful to note that there is no charge for direct debit or card payment systems so that the price quoted is the price that the client pays. A buildings cover claim limit of £1m is helpful to many clients but it is valid to point out that the figure is quoted as maximum claim limit. This should reduce the expectation of the client that there is a potential for a claim way above the rebuild cost of the property. It is also noted that there is a £1,000 cover for home improvements. And that, plus the blanket sum insured, should cover the vast majority of homes.

“Contents also has a maximum claim limit, this time of £100,000, with up to 30% of the value for valuables in the home with no single article limit until £2,500 with an overall maximum of £20,000. Business equipment is included at a total figure of £5,000 and home improvements at 10% of value limit.

“It is interesting to note the item for recently purchased contents – most clients buy new things, fail to even think about the value of what they have bought as something that their insurer might want to know and even at renewal forget to mention the new TV at £1,500 or more. So, perhaps, the inclusion of this item might help to nudge the memory to notify insurers of major purchases.

“Excesses are fairly standard at £100, increasing to £350 for leaking or freezing water and leaking oil, flood excess £250 and subsidence at £1,000.

“It looks like a good product and there are the additional nudges built in to help the explanation. However, it is not a well known name at the moment, so I give it a four.”

Overall rating **** (4/5)