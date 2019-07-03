ERS launches horsebox insurance via its online platform

The motor insurer will offer bespoke horsebox cover using ERS eTrade.

ERS has announced that horsebox insurance will be made available via its online system.

The product can be tailored to suit all horsebox owners, from amateur enthusiasts to professional sportspeople.

Malcom Cawsey, product manager for agriculture at ERS, commented: “Horsebox size, weight and valuations vary wildly, and we pride ourselves on being able to deliver flexible, bespoke underwriting for every customer, whether their horsebox is worth £500 or £350,000.”

Brokers will be able to trade the cover using ERS eTrade. The system is accessible 24/7 using any smart device.

History

In September 2018, ERS revealed that majority shareholder Aquiline Capital Partners was considering selling the business.

After the completion of a strategic review, Aquiline decided against a sale in April 2019.

Discussing the reversal, ERS CEO Ian Parker said: “It means we continue to have an owner that believes in our plan. They believe in our motor only, broker strategy.”

The U-turn quickly followed the announcement of the insurer’s 2018 results.

The insurer recovered from a £12.2m loss in 2017 to a £11.1m profit in 2018. The combined operating ratio also improved, shrinking from 104.9% to 96.1%.

However, gross written premium fell from £370m to £330m.

