InsurTech Futures: Uber partners with Inshur to offer its drivers insurance

The company will make private hire vehicle insurance available through the Inshur app.

Uber has partnered with digital managing general agent Inshur to offer insurance services to its drivers.

The service is fully digital, and the Inshur app provides a one-stop-shop for Uber’s drivers. Drivers can log in using their Uber ID, scan their licences, select a policy, and pay for it – all within the app.

David Daiches, co-founder at Inshur, said: “We have built a data-driven technology platform, secured insurance capacity with a trusted global insurer and are scaling our business in New York and the UK.”

Inshur is a digital MGA, with all policies in the UK being underwritten by Great Lakes Insurance SE.

Simplification

The partnership between Uber and Inshur aims to minimise the difficulties in purchasing PHV insurance. Not only because of the specialist nature of the policies required by Uber drivers, but also due to the paperwork and time involved in purchasing them.

Inshur also identified reducing insurance fraud as an aim of the partnership. The fully digitalised nature of the service means the app can perform real-time checks on purchasers without the need for manual intervention.

Daiches continued: “The relationship with Uber further extends our focus on technology, data and real-time usage based risk assessment.”

Innovation

Risks and prices are calculated using data collected from Uber. The Inshur app uses information about average trips, location and driver ratings. Safer driving is rewarded with cheaper policies.

Fred Jones, director of Uber London, highlighted this focus on safety: “Safety is at the heart of everything we do and motor insurance is at the heart of private hire safety.

“We have introduced many new safety features in the app and improved our processes over the past 18 months.”

Inshur further noted that drivers will be able to make changes to their policy at any time.

The initiative works alongside Uber’s existing partnership with Axa, which provides personal protection and sickness cover for drivers.

