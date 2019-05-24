CFC announces launch of new cyber platform

The insurer has announced that its new cyber insurance platform will launch on 1 June 2019.

The provider claimed that the platform will allow brokers to instantly access CFC’s cyber insurance products.

These products cover cybercrime, privacy liability and breach notification. At the beginning of the year, CFC added business interruption to its range of cyber products.

Graeme Newman, chief innovation officer at CFC, said: “CFC’s new platform truly revolutionises the process, greatly increasing efficiency for all parties”.

Newman had previously warned that the industry was struggling to adapt to the growth of cyber insurance.

Functionality

The new platform was developed in-house by CFC’s technology team.

It has been developed with a view to simplifying the workload for all parties.

Graeme Newman also highlighted the platform’s functionalities: “Brokers will be able to instantly access a set of bespoke quote options based on their pre-set preferences”.

Brokers will also be able to adjust quotes without underwriter involvement, including varying limits and deductibles.

Tailored

CFC has placed a strong emphasis on customisation in its development of the platform.

In addition to adjusting quotes, brokers using the platform will receive a limit and claims profile based on each client.

The system will evaluate a client’s size, industry, and location in order to generate this profile.

In a statement, CFC detailed that: “These benchmarks give clients visibility into the most common limits purchased, and the most common claims made, by their peers”.

Contact

The new platform will also allow brokers to contact CFC’s cyber underwriting team in real-time.

This option will provide a level of support above the ‘self-serve’ functionalities of the platform.

CFC also provide risk management services and tools to brokers using its services.

Innovation

Graeme Newman summarised CFC’s approach to the development of the platform: “Technology innovation is at the heart of what we do at CFC, and this new platform is only the first in what we hope is a long line of truly transformative tools to smooth the transaction process with our brokers”.

CFC is a specialist insurance provider headquartered in London. The company has underwritten cyber insurance for the past 20 years. CFC underwent a management buyout in 2017.

