British Engineering Services launches engineering inspection products on Acturis

British Engineering Services (BES) has made its engineering inspection products available on the Acturis platform.

The firm claimed it is the first to provide this type of offerings to the market through a software house, and added that the move will enable Acturis users to quickly get an online quote for engineering inspection services.

It further stated that brokers will only need to enter information and record invoice data for the initial submission.

BES suggested that brokers and their customers will get a bespoke service which includes processes such as its long-range inspection scheduling, noting that the package also comes with sudden and unforeseen damage cover as an additional option.

It detailed that Acturis will return quotes quickly and if users partner with BES their policy documents will automatically be uploaded to their electronic file.

Risk

Gareth Hilton, chief commercial officer at BES, said: “Who we work with is everything to us and we’re excited to be making our services even easier to access for those who take risk as seriously as we do.

“eTrading will continue to feature heavily on our agenda as we work to serve the needs of our broker partners. Working with Acturis is a great way to move us further forward in this respect”.

Gregory Toothe, specialty lines product manager at Acturis, added: “We are delighted to be able to offer our brokers another first in the market - inspection cover via eTrade on the Acturis system.

“We believe that eTrade via the Acturis system is the optimal way for brokers to quote and place this type of business.”

Mobile app

BES provides engineering surveyors and consultant engineers who inspect, test and report on industrial machinery in the interest of safety.

The launch of the engineering inspection products follows the addition of HSB’s construction products on Acturis last March.

In addition, brokers now have access to Acturis through its mobile application, which was also launched in March 2019.

