Construction and engineering facing “capacity blackspots”

Mactavish report claims that insurance companies are reluctant to underwrite the risks in some sectors as market faces “unprecedented” tightening.

Capacity for construction and engineering is shrinking according to a report by Mactavish and could lead to problems getting cover for some firms.

The company said the changes are being caused by insurance ‘capacity blackspots’ hitting certain industry sectors that have benefitted from a long period of attractive insurance pricing but have now become so complex that insurance companies are reluctant to underwrite the risks.

For example, professional indemnity risks in construction and engineering have skyrocketed in recent years as projects become larger, technically more advanced and involving more stakeholders and more demanding contracts.

Results

According to Mactavish, the issue has emerged after years of poor insurance underwriting results and sustained losses came to a head towards the end of 2018, prompting several underwriters to withdraw from writing professional indemnity risk in the construction sector altogether and leading to a tightening of insurance market conditions which is unprecedented in the last 15 years.

Insurance Age has previously reported that rates were set to harden in the PI sector as Lloyd’s syndicates reduce or pull out of the market.

Bruce Hepburn, CEO, Mactavish, commented: “The net effect on insurance value for money for construction businesses will be catastrophic.

“To avoid the risks created by these changes, it is more imperative than ever that they think about how to communicate their risk favourably, to meet all their legal obligations and to clarify the terms of their insurance cover before it is too late.”

Hepburn detailed: “There are two major further risks. One, the reliability risk is drastically increased because insurers will always challenge far more claims in a hard market, which is likely to increase even further beyond the 45% of large and complex claims currently disputed in the UK.

“Second, limitations will also lead to exposure to wild, punitive shifts in pricing and available limits, particularly pronounced in blackspot sectors and for companies whose risk information is poor, irrespective of how well the business is actually managed.”

