Ecclesiastical adds cyber to its Art and Private Client policy

Ecclesiastical has enhanced its Art and Private Client policy with cyber home systems damage as standard and is now offering the choice of buying cyber-crime and cyber online liability as extra covers.

It has further added family protection cover featuring automatic cover for fatality at home.

This new product will succeed Ecclesiastical’s existing product for new business and renewals on 1 April 2019.

Sarah Willoughby, Art and Private client development director at Ecclesiastical commented: “We’re committed to meeting the evolving needs of our high net worth clients which is why we’ve made a number of enhancements to our policy including cyber and family protection.”

The policy is targeted at high net worth individuals and comes at a time of high interest in cyber.

Last week Mactavish called on the insurance sector to pledge to guarantee that eight particular policy flaws won’t be used as reasons for claims refusals. This followed the publication of its report into cyber that suggested the cover had “major flaws” and was being miss-sold, a move which prompted a furious response from cyber insurers and brokers.

