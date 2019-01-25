“Mis-selling” warning issued on cyber

Consultancy Mactavish says cyber policies have “major flaws” and claims brokers and insurers use “scaremongering” tactics to make companies buy cover.

The majority of off-the-shelf specialist cyber insurance policies have “major flaws” and some companies are being “mis-sold” policies.

This is according to insurance governance consultancy Mactavish which has launched a Cyber Risk Consulting Practice for corporates.

The organisation also warned that some firms require entirely different cover to what they are sold and accused insurers and brokers of using “strong sales tactics and scaremongering” to encourage companies to buy cyber policies.

Bruce Hepburn, CEO, Mactavish said: “For businesses that hold limited personal data and can operate with manual processes following systems interruption, most additional cyber cover may be of very limited value.”

Amendments

He claimed that specific exposures can also often be effectively and economically covered via amendment of existing insurance policies.

Hepburn detailed: “For example, professional indemnity insurance can sometimes cover damages payable to third parties for data breaches, and business interruption insurance can cover aspects of network interruption.

“However, traditional policies often only respond to potential cyber events through careful amendments to their wording.”

Despite this warning brokers have previously commented on how difficult it can be to ensure companies understand the need for cyber cover and also flagged issues with the quality of some policies.

Broker have previously been warned that cyber cover is “not up to scratch” and can fail to cover many common threats.

Commenting on the proliferation of specialist cyber insurance, Hepburn added: “Cyber insurance is a new and untested financial product, and in many cases it is complex and incomplete, and in need of major adaptation to provide reliable protection for a specific business’s exposures.”

