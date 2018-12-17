Product review: Right tools for the job

Mark Herbert, company director at Construction Insure, reviews Axa's Professionals and Tradesmen products

Product: Axa Professionals and Tradesmen.

Underwriter: Fiona Tomlinson, senior online account underwriter, Axa Insurance.

Commission paid: Ability to flex commission between 0-35%.

Coverage: Public liability, employers liability, contract works, personal accident, tools, own plant, hired in plant, business stock and professional indemnity.

Minimum premium: No product minimum premium. Prices start from £29.79 net of IPT commission based upon one person for PL cover only.

Excess: £100 to £1,000 depending on peril and trade.

Contact: Axa’s online trading team, 0800 051 8001 or [email protected]

Key benefits

▶ More than 200 acceptable trades.

▶ Up to eight persons, including directors, partners, employees and LOSC.

▶ Up to 10 BFSC.

▶ Maximum turnover £500,000.

▶ Up to four trades can be selected for one business.

▶ Property worked upon covered automatically.

▶ Temporary employee cover up to 50 days in any one period of insurance when the employers liability section is operative.

▶ Temporary (up to 180 days) manual work within the European Union by UK residents for Tradesmen and worldwide non-manual work.

Verdict

Mark Herbert, company director at Construction Insure, comments: “Overall the two products and wordings are extremely good. The Professionals product is perfect for a small SME as it’s a tidy little package, which also includes professional indemnity. The only downside being it is professional indemnity for selected trades only, so this might have to be sourced elsewhere.

“I was most impressed with the Tradesman cover as it comes with all the tools to comprehensively protect a small contractor. The additional covers of personal accident and business stock is good and it gives an adequate amount of cover for the target audience.

“Portable tools are good to have but you must be careful as this product will not cover you for theft from vehicle overnight. If the theft of tools occurs between 9pm and 6am unless you have selected cover for the overnight option, you will not be covered. The positive with Axa is they give you an option to cover tools overnight.

“Contract works has three levels of cover: £100,000, £250,000 and £500,000. However, the contractor must be aware that if they landed a project for £800,000 for example, the broker/insurer must be notified. If not Axa will only pay a 20% uplift towards the contract value which has been declared.”

Overall rating ****1/2 (4.5/5)