Product review: Cyber solution

Liam Casserley, schemes manager at SEIB, puts UK General's Personal Cyber Protection Policy to the test

Product: Personal Cyber Protection Policy

Underwriter: UK General Insurance Limited on behalf of Great Lakes Insurance SE

Commission paid: Where retailed to consumer directly by UKGIL trading partner up to 30%; where retailed to consumer via UKGIL trading partner and another entity up to 40%.

Coverage: First party costs for financial losses arising from specified online events. It is a non-complex product designed to meet the demands and needs of the standard (not high net worth) personal lines policy customer.

Minimum premium: From £18.95 plus IPT per annum for mandatory inclusion as an add-on insurance.

Excess: £75.00 each and every claim.

Contact: [email protected]

Key benefits

▶ Available as an add-on to a primary insurance, or as a standalone insurance offering, designed or as a non-complex insurance for the everyday needs of people with a digital footprint.

▶ £10,000 per claim for theft of online funds.

▶ £2,500 per claim for online sales fraud.

▶ £2,500 per claim for online shopping fraud.

▶ £2,500 per claim for cyber bullying or defamation.

▶ £2,500 per claim for recovery of insured data.

▶ Aggregate limit of two claims per section of cover, per annum.

▶ 24/7 UK-based FNOL claims helpline and access to specialist cyber adjusters.

Verdict

Liam Casserley, schemes manager at SEIB, comments: “Cybercrime is on the rise, and with society driven by a dependency on technology, the frequent use of electronic devices provides ample opportunities for this form of criminal activity. An increasing number of individuals seek protection through cyber insurance, and UK General were fast out of the blocks with a well-researched personal cyber product available for wholesaling.

“We found UK General easy to work with during set up, and it ticked an important box for us that they use A-rated, UK-based capacity (Great Lakes Insurance SE) who have a wealth of experience in managing cyber attack claims.

“The product has some additional features that really stand out for me: no aggregate limit for claims in a policy period; policy extends to the policyholder, their married or civil partner, children and parents, all residing in the home; also includes children up to age 22 studying away but returning home during holidays; option for reduced cover which removes protection for online theft of personal funds in return for a premium reduction – useful if a customer already has this cover with their bank.

“I also like it that the policy wording gives clear examples of circumstances that could lead to a claim under each cover section, and explains how the policy would respond.

“Overall I see this as a great choice for customers and a stand out value for money offering in an emerging and increasingly competitive market.”

Overall rating **** (4/5)