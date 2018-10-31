RAC adds specialist breakdown products to its broker portal

Cover ranges from roadside, up to full UK and European cover.

RAC has launched a suite of specialist breakdown products which will be sold through the roadside recovery specialist’s broker portal system.

The new range adds taxi, taxi minibus, courier, minibus, classic car and motorhome to its existing car, bike and van breakdown offerings, and can be tailored to clients needs whether they need simple roadside cover or full UK and European protection, the company said.



The products are underwritten by RAC. The portal also allows new and existing brokers access to the RAC’s legal expenses and top-up loss insurance.



A spokesperson told Insurance Age: “Brokers can sign up for free at our broker portal system. The process takes a couple of weeks and all they have to do is just sign a simple terms of business agreement and they can start selling the products.



“The system basically gives brokers access to all of these new specialist products that they can sell in conjunction the existing motor insurance range.



“Brokers are able to put a commissional premium on the products when they sell them. We have a base net rate and brokers are allowed the flex the margins depending on what their audience is, what market they are in and the product. Ultimately, it means the broker has a broader range of breakdown products for their customer base.”



Broker Expo

RAC will formally launch the product at the 2018 Broker Expo in Coventry tomorrow (1 November).



Brokers will be able to see an RAC patrol van and talk to the team to understand more about the product.



