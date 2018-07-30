Arnott Marine launch wine industry product

The cover includes cargo and stock throughput.

Specialist MGA Arnott Marine has launched a cargo and stock throughput product aimed at the UK wine industry.

According to the provider the cover has been designed to help small and medium sized independent insurance brokers win and retain business in the sector.

The product is based on Arnott’s usual “all risks” cargo wording but with a number of cover extensions as well as a specific basis of valuation designed for the industry.

Arnott Marine noted that the policy also covers goods while they are undergoing processes provided any loss is caused by something other than the process itself.

Flexible

Director Steve Gordon said: “We’ve tried to make this product as specific and as broad as possible for the wine industry but it’s very flexible within those confines. This product is just as good for fast-moving consumer wines as it is for the quality wines.

“It is designed for brokers and clients who really care about the level of cover they’re getting from their cargo and stock throughput policy which could be one of their largest exposures and a bigger part of their insurance portfolio.”

Arnott Marine is targeting a range of areas within the wine industry including fast moving wines, bottling plants, vineyards, and wine brokerages/agents as well as quality wines.

The MGA can cater for up to £10m in transit or in storage which can be underwritten 100% or as a leader of a subscription placement.

Director Paul Younger added: “This product is extremely flexible and would easily suit the beverage industry as a whole, both alcoholic such as micro-breweries and distilleries and non-alcoholic and we’re open to discussing specific propositions with brokers.”

The MGA further stated that the wine industry product is part of Arnott’s wider cargo and stock throughput underwriting capability which is supported by A Rated capacity and can be extended to include terrorism risks on stock exposures if required.

