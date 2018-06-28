aQmen refreshes faith insurance policy

The PIB-owned underwriter first introduced the cover in 2015 and has added cyber loss recovery plus a number of features to the policy.

Charity, social enterprise and faith specialist aQmen Underwriting has added a number of features to its faith insurance policy designed for places of worship and connected organisations.

The product is available to all of aQmen’s partner brokers.

The provider, bought by PIB in September last year, said the cover has been updated with a number of enhancements and now includes an option for cyber loss recovery for data crisis response, incident management, investigations and restoration, as well as cover for awards and fines.

Regulation

The changes also include additions for contract works and increases in limits for various automatic extensions such as for property at events and money held at home. Other updates also reflect developments in regulation, such as GDPR.

The business detailed that this policy, which is distributed under the CaSE Insurance brand, has been specifically designed for the faith sector and is backed by A-rated insurers. It has been built to help brokers choose a package of insurance for their clients and can be adapted within certain limits.

Mark Ingram, director at aQmen, commented: “We also have a strong track record of innovation and, following a recent fine of £100,000 imposed on a faith-based organisation for contravening data protection regulations, the need to respond to digital and cyber threats is clearly apparent.

“aQmen is keen to work with brokers and their clients to advise on a wide range of risk management issues and to determine what cover is necessary.”

He added: “The addition of cyber recovery to our faith insurance policy is just one example of many changes we have introduced.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.