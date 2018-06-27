Arnott Marine launches offshore and subsea product

MGA targets small and medium sized UK brokers.

Specialist marine broker and managing general agent Arnott Marine has launched its offshore and subsea offering in the UK backed by A-rated capacity.

The organisation detailed that the product provides physical loss or damage cover for equipment whilst in use as well as in transit and storage. It is aimed at small and medium sized brokers in the UK.

Arnott added that the policy can also cover equipment such as heave compensating gantries; offshore generators and pumps; diving equipment; cranes; and excavators.

Growth

Director Steve Gordon said: “We’ve already written some great subsea business for some of our brokers and we’re looking to grow this area of our business, as well as the dry equipment business that’s around too.”

The team noted that much of the work they do in the marine sector is focused in Aberdeen.

Graham Gordon, also a director, added: “We’re happy to be sticking to our roots with this product, continuing to support independent brokers in the UK. We obviously have a huge focus on Aberdeen but there is a lot to be done in the North East of England.

“We feel that this product, combined with our marine liability capability can help brokers win new business.”

The business retrieved the Arnott Marine brand from Gallagher in 2016. Giles bought Arnott Marine in 2008 and was itself subsequently bought by Arthur J Gallagher.

Since the retrieval Arnott Marine has relaunched its cargo offering and set up a marine liability product.

