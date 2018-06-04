THB launches cyber policy

The cover is available on a wholesale basis and aimed at UK SMEs.

THB has developed a cyber product targeted at the UK SME sector.

The CyberAid+ policy is available to brokers on a wholesale basis and is exclusively distributed online.

Declan Durkan, commercial and placement director at THB UK Risk Solutions, commented: “This product has been designed specifically with small businesses in mind.

“It provides an extremely competitive all-round solution for brokers to offer their clients – with quotes obtained in less than a minute.”

Growth

CEO, Darren Nightingale added: “Declan was appointed in January to assist with the growth and development of the UK Risk Solutions brand and CyberAid+ is a perfect example of that.”

He continued: “We’re committed to developing our national broking base, offering partner brokers not only commercial and fleet insurance but solutions in the professional indemnity and cyber sectors, specialist transportation risks including marine and aviation, and numerous other areas.”

According to THB, CyberAid+ covers automatic cyber-crime and also offers additional benefits such as education and risk management tools designed to protect a business in the event of a breach.

