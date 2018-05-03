Review: Ansvar's Charity Protect Plus
Tony Gibbs, director at Macbeth, reviews Ansvar's micro and SME charities product
Product: Charity Protect Plus
Underwriter: Ansvar Insurance
Commission paid: 22.5%-27.5% based on broker segmentation
Coverage: Micro and SME charities
Minimum premium: circa £180
Excess: £100 standard
Contact: 01323 744289 or [email protected]
Key benefits
▶ Full cycle – ability to quote and bind cover straightaway
▶ Cyber cover
▶ Trustees’ and directors’ indemnity including entity defence cover and cover for retired and former trustees or directors
▶ Reputational risks cover – expenses for marketing and public-relations specialists to protect or restore reputation following bad publicity
▶ Legal expenses – optional cover for employment practices legal protection
▶ Business interruption – including extensions for unlawful occupation by third parties and book debts
▶ Interest free instalments
▶ Equipment breakdown cover
Verdict
Tony Gibbs, director at Macbeth, comments: “As Ansvar Insurance is aiming this product at the SME/micro charities market, the first thing to mention is the acceptance criteria. To qualify, the income of the organisation needs to be less than £250,000 and assets less than £500,000. There is also a limit on the number of volunteers, which is set at 250.
“It is relatively straight forward to obtain an online quotation and the system leads the user through the question set in a logical and systematic manner. Once logged on to the Ansvar site, the user can also access some useful risk management information that is specific for charities.
“In terms of cover there is everything you would expect to see within a charity-based product, in addition to covering assets and public/products & employers liability, there are sections for trustee indemnity, professional indemnity and legal expenses. The sections are modular and there is also a choice on indemnity limits.
“Indemnity limits of up to £10m are available for public liability and subject to the DBS checks, abuse cover can be included up to a limit of £2m. I would mention that the abuse cover is on a ‘claims occurring’ basis rather than ‘claims made’ – be aware if moving the insurance cover away from this product to another provider who only offers abuse cover on a ‘claims made’ basis, as this could potentially lead to a gap in cover.
“For the target audience I would say that this is a good product which is easy to access and seems to be competitively rated.”
Overall rating **** (4/5)
