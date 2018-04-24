Primassure moves from SSP and Open GI to Applied

The Southend broker made the move following an acquisition which left it running on two systems.

Primassure, a Southend-based jewelers block broker, has switched from SSP and Open GI to Applied Systems.

The move came after a takeover by the company which left it running SSP and Open GI at the same time.

Ray Hems, chief finance and operations officer at Primassure, commented: “Following an acquisition, we were operating two different broker management systems. This caused efficiency challenges and prompted us to seek an all-in-one solution that will enable our business to continue to grow.

“In partnering with Applied, Primassure now has the foundation for digital transformation with the capability to manage the entire business from a single platform, whilst also extending greater connectivity to our customers, insurer partners and employees.”

Automation

Applied detailed in a statement that its product would help to automate the business, consolidate disparate systems and standardise processes.

“For growth-focused brokers, it is critical to utilise a digital foundation to standardise operations and deliver new customer service models,” said Jeff Purdy, senior vice president of international operations, Applied Systems.

He claimed: “Applied’s digital broker product is the only foundational offering in the UK market to provide 24/7 mobile access and online customer self-service, providing Primassure the competitive value proposition that truly differentiates the broker from their competitors.”

SSP Pure users have experienced numerous disruption since an outage in 2016. It confirmed system problems earlier this month and yesterday (23 April) some broker complained on Twitter of problems accessing the system.

