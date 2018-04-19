Ensurance adds combined construction liability policy

The combined liability offering also caters for environmental impairment.

Ensurance UK has launched a combined construction liability product, backed by Faraday Syndicate 435 at Lloyd’s.

The niche construction and engineering MGA and Lloyd’s coverholder launched into the UK from Australia last year with a focus on construction business.

The new liability product extends its portfolio, which also includes contractors all risk, contractors plant and equipment, homebuild, contractors’ legal expenses and engineering inspection and insurance products.

The firm detailed that the combined liability policy has £10m limits for employer’s liability and for public/products liability. The combined liability offering also caters for environmental impairment.

In addition, Ensurance provides a property and landowners’ liability product.

Ensurance UK CEO Tim James said: “Our goal is to provide a bespoke coverage capability to brokers for construction risk, making full use of the technical expertise we possess.

“In less than 18 months we’ve developed and brought a full suite of construction and engineering products to the UK market.”

He concluded: “I expect this rate of development to continue as we build on this expertise in the construction market and others in the near future.”

