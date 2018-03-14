UK General launches personal lines cyber cover

Provider claims cyber cover has traditionally focused on corporate and high net worth markets.

UK General has launched personal cyber protection insurance.

The Leeds-based specialist and niche personal lines provider described the launch as “one of the first in the market to be offered to ordinary members of the public” adding that previous cyber offerings have “focused on corporations and mid to high net worth policyholders”.

The product has been developed with capacity partner Munich Re and will be distributed via brokers as an add-on or stand alone.

Cyber attack

According to UK General the policy protects the whole household in the event of certain forms of cyber-attack.

The company highlighted that among the five elements of cover included are recovery of insured data and loss from cyber bullying or defamation which it claimed are two protections not yet available in the personal lines cyber market.

UK General’s chief commercial officer Matthew Schofield said: “Our cyber product is a first in the personal lines market offering protection against certain forms of cybercrime affecting ordinary people every day.

“These crimes typically include online fraud, hacking and cyber bullying.”

Need

Schofield added: “This is an exciting opportunity for UK General that addresses a growing customer need. We’re responding with an innovative solution and believe there will be high demand for this form of protection.”

