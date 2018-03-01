Azur MGA launches HNW car collector product

Collector Car is underwritten by AIG and can also incorporate everyday vehicles.

MGA Azur, which describes itself as a managing digital agent (MDA), has developed Car Collector, a HNW product designed for owners and collectors of both classic and modern cars.

The product is for owners who collect vehicles as a hobby or an investment.

Features

According to Azur, which launched last year with the aim of bringing a tech firm attitude to the insurance world, advised that the product includes the following features:

Extended reinstatement: cover that pays up to 125% of agreed value to a maximum of £100,000 in the event of a total loss

Loss in value: cover that pays up to 20% of agreed value to a maximum of £250,000 in the event of a partial loss

Original manufacturer’s parts: where possible original parts will always be used to guarantee the best repair service possible

Own repairer: in the case of repairs, policy holders will be able to use a repairer of choice

Able to incorporate: everyday vehicles may be incorporated under the same policy

In the event of a claim, specialist motor engineers will physically go out and assess any damages. Clients are then able to choose their own repairer or pick someone from Azur’s network of experts, including specialist appraisers, car transport companies and vintage restorers.

John Montgomery, product manager at Azur, said: “Brokers know that for many collectors these are more than just cars. Collector Car offers investors and lovers of collectible cars a genuinely comprehensive cover for these prized possessions.

“It is about giving owners confidence that they have the right cover, and we do this through the range of features we have designed into this new product.”

Demand

He added: “The classic car market is an area with real demand for a more streamlined and comprehensive approach to insurance. Added-value products like this enable brokers to offer more focused, tailored policies to meet client requirements; they are an integral part of our long-term business strategy.

“Azur will be bringing further innovative products, underpinned by our technology platform, in the months ahead.”

Ian Davies, EMEA head of personal property insurance at AIG, said: “We are excited to see the launch of this new classic car product offering which complements the existing suite of private client products underwritten by AIG in partnership with Azur.

“This represents the first of a pipeline of new product offerings that Azur will bring to market, combining market leading underwriting experience and capacity with digital technology solutions, and it reaffirms our long-term partnership and commitment to growing market share in the UK private client market.”

Azur manages AIG’s high net worth business under a delegated authority model.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.