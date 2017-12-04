Covéa refreshes commercial vehicle product

The insurer said the changes were targeted to attract ‘white van man’ and would be offered to an increased number of brokers.

Covéa has revamped its commercial vehicle product with higher cover limits and redeveloped features.

The product, branded Your Van, now offers unlimited cover for audio equipment, £500 for sign writing, up to £1,000 for loss or theft of keys, £250 for personal belongings and 55% value for new vehicle replacement.

The provider also noted that key features include a small courtesy van for the duration of repairs, new vehicle replacement and optional windscreen cover.

Available

According to the provider the launch coincides with the company’s decision to widen the availability of its commercial vehicle product to an increased number of brokers.

The launch is set to be implemented via a phased distribution to brokers in the coming months.

Sue Coffey, director of personal lines distribution and underwriting, commented: “Contrary to what many people may say about the ‘white van man’ our experience shows that commercial vehicle is a motor insurance market with a solid performance.

“In terms of strategic fit, our refreshed commercial vehicle product complements our private car and small business products, offering plenty of scope for cross-selling, especially with the product enhancements we’ve made.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.