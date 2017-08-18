Hiscox adds drone cover and more to home insurance product

According to the insurer the enhanced product takes into account new and emerging risks such as cyber.

Hiscox has relaunched its 606 Home Insurance product with a new policy wording which it said would offer “more comprehensive and competitive” protection for their clients’ homes and contents.



The product, available in the UK and Ireland, includes 20 enhancements, it noted.



These range from: drone cover and optional personal cyber insurance to increased single item limits and enhanced building and renovations protection.



Needs

Justin Gott, head of art and private client at Hiscox UK and Ireland, commented: “We’re constantly working to improve our products and ensure they meet the evolving needs of our brokers and their customers.



“Our expanded cover takes into account new and emerging risks, such as drones and personal cyber risks, and means we can continue to deliver against our promise to provide market-leading products in those areas where we have deep expertise, backed up by our powerful brand and fantastic claims service.”



Benefits

The provider listed the key improvements to the Hiscox 606 Home Insurance product as including:

New personal cyber insurance : additional optional cover designed to protect Hiscox 606 customers against online threats to their computer networks, laptops, tablets, mobiles and personal programs.



: additional optional cover designed to protect Hiscox 606 customers against online threats to their computer networks, laptops, tablets, mobiles and personal programs. Cover for drones: up to the amount insured for contents, physical loss or physical damage to the policyholders drone, as well as cover for damages if the policyholder’s drone causes bodily injury or damage to the property of others.



up to the amount insured for contents, physical loss or physical damage to the policyholders drone, as well as cover for damages if the policyholder’s drone causes bodily injury or damage to the property of others. Additional protection: up to £100,000 for buildings works, materials and supplies for use on works to extend, renovate or build the policyholders home against physical loss or physical damage.



up to £100,000 for buildings works, materials and supplies for use on works to extend, renovate or build the policyholders home against physical loss or physical damage. Increased item limits: cover up to £50,000 for unspecified single fine art items and up to £25,000 for unspecified single valuable items.



cover up to £50,000 for unspecified single fine art items and up to £25,000 for unspecified single valuable items. Emergency closure: cover up to £5,000 if the policyholder is prohibited from living in or instructed to leave their home by a local authority or emergency service, even if there is no damage.

