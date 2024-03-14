Former Acromas suitor Open enters UK market with MGA buy

Australian insurtech Open has entered the UK market with the acquisition of gadget specialist So Sure.

The deal comes just over a year after it ended talks with Saga to buy its insurance arm Acromas, having entered a period of exclusivity in February 2023.

So Sure, an insurtech MGA, had previously raised £6.7m, with funding from investors including Breega, Gauss Ventures, 7% Ventures and 500 Startups before diversifying into the home contents market in 2021.

Open focuses on embedded insurance, and partners with brands such as Bupa and Polestar to deliver embedded car, home, travel and landlord