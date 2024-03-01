Insurance Age

BSpoke completes ‘game changer’ of a deal

Tim Smyth
BSpoke Group has completed the acquisition of the personal lines business of the Police and Forces Mutual businesses, Police Mutual Healthcare and Police Mutual General Insurance, from Royal London.

The Leeds-based MGA, which has been backed by private equity investors RCapital Partners LLP & MIG Partners LLP since August 2022, has acquired 100% of the share capital of the two businesses. 

The deal was first announced in November last year, and was the second since it rebranded from UK General and Precision Partnership. The first was Miramar Underwriting.

Our portfolio of niche businesses is well-placed to build their market presence. We have already seen a significant uptick in organic

Motor insurance complaints to FOS climb again

Motor insurance has remained in the top five most-complained-about products with buildings insurance also joining the list, according to the Financial Ombudsman Service as it released data for October to December last year.

ABI campaigning for IPT cut

There has never been a greater need for a cut in Insurance Premium Tax according to the Association of British Insurers as it campaigns for an immediate drop in the rate.

A leap yeAR blog

On this different numerical day, Emmanuel Kenning takes a look at two sets of intriguing stats from the past month.

ManyPets founder Mendel to step down

Many Group, parent of insurtech MGA ManyPets, has announced that longstanding group CEO and co-founder, Steven Mendel, has decided to leave his post and is to be replaced by Luisa Barile, formerly CFO and current ManyPets UK CEO.

