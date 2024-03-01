BSpoke completes ‘game changer’ of a deal
BSpoke Group has completed the acquisition of the personal lines business of the Police and Forces Mutual businesses, Police Mutual Healthcare and Police Mutual General Insurance, from Royal London.
The Leeds-based MGA, which has been backed by private equity investors RCapital Partners LLP & MIG Partners LLP since August 2022, has acquired 100% of the share capital of the two businesses.
The deal was first announced in November last year, and was the second since it rebranded from UK General and Precision Partnership. The first was Miramar Underwriting.
Our portfolio of niche businesses is well-placed to build their market presence. We have already seen a significant uptick in organic
Motor insurance complaints to FOS climb again
Motor insurance has remained in the top five most-complained-about products with buildings insurance also joining the list, according to the Financial Ombudsman Service as it released data for October to December last year.
Biba adds Iprism for high value home scheme
The British Insurance Brokers’ Association has appointed Iprism Underwriting to provide members with access to a high value home insurance scheme, Insurance Age can reveal.
MCE administrator report reveals £35m HMRC claim as totals soar
The administrator of MCE Insurance has received £155.7m in unsecured claims from trade and expense creditors with the figure ballooning from £32.3m, the latest progress report has revealed.
ABI campaigning for IPT cut
There has never been a greater need for a cut in Insurance Premium Tax according to the Association of British Insurers as it campaigns for an immediate drop in the rate.
News analysis: What next for the motorbike market after Axa’s withdrawal?
Axa’s withdrawal from the motorbike market next month has again raised questions about a potential capacity crunch for those brokers insuring two-wheelers. Saxon East explores what effect this and other trends are having on the sector.
A leap yeAR blog
On this different numerical day, Emmanuel Kenning takes a look at two sets of intriguing stats from the past month.
Ageas reveals 20% UK GWP growth in 2023
Ageas has reported a 20% hike in UK gross written premiums to €1.49bn (£1.27bn) for 2023, as profits in the European division rose.
ManyPets founder Mendel to step down
Many Group, parent of insurtech MGA ManyPets, has announced that longstanding group CEO and co-founder, Steven Mendel, has decided to leave his post and is to be replaced by Luisa Barile, formerly CFO and current ManyPets UK CEO.
RSA reveals revamped commercial lines leadership team
The stats: Hard market remains - but for how much longer?
Ageas weighs up £3.1bn Direct Line bid
Analysis: What can brokers expect from RSA's new-look commercial senior team?
News analysis: What next for the motorbike market after Axa's withdrawal?
FCA 'still learning' about Consumer Duty, claims GI boss Brewis