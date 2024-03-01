BSpoke completes ‘game changer’ of a deal

BSpoke Group has completed the acquisition of the personal lines business of the Police and Forces Mutual businesses, Police Mutual Healthcare and Police Mutual General Insurance, from Royal London.

The Leeds-based MGA, which has been backed by private equity investors RCapital Partners LLP & MIG Partners LLP since August 2022, has acquired 100% of the share capital of the two businesses.

The deal was first announced in November last year, and was the second since it rebranded from UK General and Precision Partnership. The first was Miramar Underwriting.

Our portfolio of niche businesses is well-placed to build their market presence. We have already seen a significant uptick in organic