Blog: Trust is the most important currency businesses have – lose it and you might never get it back

Trust is hard earned but, according to Staysure CEO Finn Walsh, financial services firms are often wasteful when it comes to this most valued asset.

Here he offers advice on how to protect it and not get caught up in avoidable mis-steps that damage customer faith.

It’s no exaggeration to say that public faith in institutions is declining – in Westminster, our political leaders are more unpopular than ever and, as we’ve seen in the news recently, even the oldest of businesses can run into trouble when they let down their employees and lose the support of the public.

All businesses, to a degree, trade on trust, but for those of us in financial