R&Q in ‘advanced’ talks for sale of Policy Expert capacity backer Accredited

R&Q Insurance Holdings has admitted that it is in advanced discussions with Canadian investment business Onex for the sale of its fronting business Accredited.

In June R&Q acknowledged a sales process was under way for Accredited, “with interest expressed from a number of parties”.

In a statement today it confirmed the process could soon be reaching a conclusion: “The board of R&Q Insurance Holdings notes the press commentary regarding a potential sale of the company’s program management business, Accredited.

“As previously announced, the board has been undertaking a review of the strategic options for the group, which has included the legal

