Home insurance premium hikes hit new high, according to Consumer Intelligence
The average quoted price of home insurance rose by 25.7% in the past year – the highest annual increase on record, according to the latest Consumer Intelligence Home Insurance Price Index.
Average quoted premiums for buildings and contents policies are currently £212 but could be heading higher still, claims Consumer Intelligence, with quoted prices rising 9.9% in the past three months – the highest quarterly increase since it started tracking in 2014.
Overall, quoted premiums have now risen by 31.1% since Consumer Intelligence first started collecting data in February 2014.
“This is the first time that 12-month inflation has broken into double digits, and much of the inflation
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Personal
Turnover and profit drop at Ageas Retail in 2022
Turnover at broker Ageas Retail, which includes the Ageas Direct and Rias brands, fell in 2022 to £73.27m from £76.44m the year before.
Motor payouts hit record £2.5bn in Q2, says ABI
Insurers paid out £2.5bn in motor claims in the second quarter of this year, according to the Association of British Insurers, the highest quarterly figure since it started collecting data in 2013.
Gallagher snaps up leisure and holiday broker Lifesure Group
Gallagher has gained ‘additional scale’ in the leisure sector following the purchase of a specialist broker.
Mulsanne blames poor performing schemes and inflation for latest solvency issues
Mulsanne Insurance Company has admitted speaking to its regulator the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission about solvency capital requirement issues for the second time in four years, Insurance Age can reveal.
Aviva swoops for Zurich PL & MGA boss Gambrell as Martin builds out team
Aviva has added two new appointments to its distribution team, including a swoop for Zurich’s personal lines and MGA boss.
Ardonagh completes deal for HNW broker and MGA
Ardonagh Advisory has completed its deal to acquire high net worth broker Stanhope Cooper, and MGA Renovation Underwriting, following an earlier agreement to acquire a majority shareholding in the businesses.
Direct Line customers in line for £30m refund as insurer reviews past pricing in regulatory first
Direct Line has agreed to a voluntary review of previous home and motor insurance pricing having charged some customers more for their renewal than they would have done if they were a new customer, the Financial Conduct Authority has confirmed.
Ageas posts 25% growth from ongoing UK business
Personal lines broker-focused Ageas grew its ongoing UK business by 25% in the first half of the year to €651m (£558m).