Home insurance premium hikes hit new high, according to Consumer Intelligence

The average quoted price of home insurance rose by 25.7% in the past year – the highest annual increase on record, according to the latest Consumer Intelligence Home Insurance Price Index.

Average quoted premiums for buildings and contents policies are currently £212 but could be heading higher still, claims Consumer Intelligence, with quoted prices rising 9.9% in the past three months – the highest quarterly increase since it started tracking in 2014.

Overall, quoted premiums have now risen by 31.1% since Consumer Intelligence first started collecting data in February 2014.

“This is the first time that 12-month inflation has broken into double digits, and much of the inflation