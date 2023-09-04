Aviva swoops for Zurich PL & MGA boss Gambrell as Martin builds out team

Aviva has added two new appointments to its distribution team, including a swoop for Zurich’s personal lines and MGA boss.

The move builds on the structural changes announced in July for the SME and distribution leadership teams, which report into Dave Martin, managing director, GI Distribution and SME Trading.

In a newly created role, Rebecca Gambrell, pictured, will join Aviva in December as portfolio director.

Aviva explained the aim is for Gambrell to bring “greater technical focus and performance oversight of Aviva’s SME portfolio and help to identify and deliver growth opportunities in new and existing