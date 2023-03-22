Is it MoreThan a rumour? Why RSA could look to dispose of private motor

There is widespread speculation that RSA wants to sell its private motor book. A deal makes sense to free the insurer from its troublesome book.

The market is abuzz with talk that RSA wants to dispose of its private motor book. When contacted by Insurance Age, the insurer declined to comment.

However, join the dots together, and there is a clear rationale as to why Canadian owners Intact would want RSA polished up and unshackled from its burdensome private motor book.

A sale of the private motor renewal rights, which lies predominantly with MoreThan, makes sense.

At odds with the wider market

There are three good reasons why Intact