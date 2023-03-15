Headline makers: March 2023
The key stories from the past month all in one place
Killer of insurance broker jailed for life with a minimum term of 12 years www.insuranceage.co.uk/broker/7952424/killer-of-insurance-broker-jailed-for-life-with-a-minimum-term-of-12-years
Partners& posts £14m group operating loss in first full year results www.insuranceage.co.uk/insight/7952413/partners-posts-ps14m-group-operating-loss-in-first-full-year-results
FCA at ‘breaking point’ as hundreds of underpaid staff
Close Brothers premium finance drops 2%
Close Brothers has revealed a 2% fall in its premium finance book to £990.1m in its latest set of results.
Profits down two-thirds at Sabre in 2022
Sabre Insurance has reported a 66.5% drop in profit after tax to £10.1m for 2022, as the combined operating ratio deteriorated to 96% from 79.4% in 2021.
People on low incomes are giving up insurance due to ‘poverty premium’
More than half of people in poverty are finding it difficult to pay for their insurance, leading some to give up insurance as they prioritise food and energy bills, according to research by Social Market Foundation.
Commercial grows at Direct Line as group falls to £45m loss
Direct Line grew commercial business across NIG and its own direct brands by 14.7% in 2022 to £749.3m of gross written premium.
Hiscox “on the front foot” with brokers, says CEO Aki Hussain
Group CEO of Hiscox, Aki Hussain, has forecast further UK commercial growth, and a return to expansion in personal lines at the insurer in 2023.
Hiscox posts UK commercial growth for 2022
Hiscox has reported $778m (£657.8m) of gross written premium in the UK for 2022, as the wider group delivered its best underwriting performance since 2015.
McClarrons adds marine specialist Soak Insure as AR
North Yorkshire-based McClarrons Insurance Brokers has expanded into the marine market, taking on specialist Soak Insure as an appointed representative.
Turnover down but profit up at Open GI for 2022
Open GI has posted a fall in revenue for the third year in a row in its results for the year ended 31 May 2022.