RCapital and Montague complete UK General deal

Rcapital Partners LLP, and joint investor Montague Investment Group have completed the acquisition of UK General Insurance and Precision Partnership Limited, following regulatory approval.

The deal, which was first announced in August, brings together UKG and PPL under the chairmanship of Lord Marland, chief executive Tim Smyth and CFO Ryan Gill.

It is the third sale of UK General in five years. Primary Group bought the managing general agent back from JC Flowers in 2020 having sold it to the private equity house in 2017.

Lord Marland said: “As we have worked our way through the process of achieving regulatory approval, I am convinced that we have brought together two quality