IFB flags 17% increase in number of people being added to Insurance Fraud Register
The Bureau highlighted that the cost of living crisis means more people may turn to fraud and YouGov research, commissioned by the body, confirmed that one in five 18-24 year olds and one in six 25-34 year olds, would “likely” commit insurance fraud if struggling financially.
As such, it is launching a campaign – Don’t Chance Fraud – to flag the consequences of landing on the IFR.
The IFR, which is managed by IFB, is a national database of insurance fraudsters and anyone on it can be denied
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
More on Personal
Most read
- UK General up for sale again
- Concern raised over low rate of conduct reporting for GI staff
- Movo buys into insurtech Durell
- Software houses face regulatory oversight
- Romero sells Booking Protect to Cover Genius
- GRP achieves deal century with Woodward Markwell Insurance Brokers buy
- Ripe Thinking ready to strike first buy