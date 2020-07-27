Marsh Commercial offers cashback to former personal lines customers
Exclusive: The broker has handed back cash following an internal review and admits some clients were not offered the most competitive terms between 2012 and 2018.
Home and motor customers of Jelf between 2012 and 2018 have been offered redress after a reviewed showed they may have not been offered the most competitive terms available when they purchased the policy, Insurance Age can reveal.
A spokesperson for Marsh Commercial said: “Following a review of home and motor insurance policies sold by Jelf between 2012 and 2018, we identified that some clients may not have been offered the most competitive terms available.
“To remedy this potential oversight we have offered affected clients redress, including interest. We are pleased with the very high level of acceptance from clients of this offer and appreciate their understanding.”
Regulation
It is believed the Financial Conduct Authority is aware of the move which is understood to have been prompted following an internal review by Marsh Commercial.
Marsh Commercial declined to confirm how many customers were affected.
Marsh acquired the Jelf business in 2015 in a deal valued at £258m.
In 2018 Jelf sold its personal lines book to High Street broker A-Plan. The move, it was later revealed, saw A-Plan pay £9.4m for the portfolio.
Transfers
The business transfer took place on 1 October 2018 and meant a number of Jelf staff and branches moved over to A-Plan. The deal included personal lines business from 26 Jelf offices. Evesham and Malvern were the only two where the physical premises were also transferred.
At the start of this year Jelf was rebranded as Marsh Commercial following an announcement in September 2019.
Prior to this the business underwent a restructure which led to the closure of 14 branches and redundancies in the “low three figures”.
For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Personal
Podcast
The Insurance Age Podcast: 3 April 2020
Insurance Age commissioning editor, Laurence Eastham, and news editor, Ida Axling, discuss the top stories of the week.Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- RSA QC lambasts ‘clear misuse’ of the word ‘peril’ by action group
- QC calls on court to treat insurers fairly
- Covid-19: FCA seeks to extend measures to help insurance customers who are struggling financially
- Hiscox blasted by QC over policy interpretation
- Integro-owned Tysers appoints CEO
- Blog: Insurance in the danger zone
- FCA versus insurers as test case showdown begins