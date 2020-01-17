Claims inflation continues to bite at Hastings

Trading update reveals provider has restated its operating profit from £125m to £110m – a drop of 12%.

Hastings has been hit by elevated claims costs according to a full year 2019 trading update issued by the provider today (17 January).

The update revealed the group has seen elevated claims costs in the fourth quarter, with increases in repair and third party credit hire costs, slightly higher winter frequencies than the prior year, and a small number of larger bodily injury losses.

As a result, the 2019 calendar year loss ratio, before the impact of the July Ogden rate change, is expected to be in the range of 81% to 82% and adjusted operating profit in the region of £110m – 12% less than the forecast of £125m.

The update followed one for the first nine months of 2019, published last year, which said revenue had fallen at the organisation.

The company also noted that it had focused on pricing discipline during the year and applied price increases ahead of the market. This led to policy numbers remaining flat over the second half of 2019 at 2.85m.

However, live customer policies went up by about 5% and the group reported strong retention rates during the year.

Discipline

CEO Toby can der Meer commented: “Whilst the market environment has been challenging, with elevated claims inflation in the fourth quarter, we remained focused on our strategy of maintaining pricing discipline, applying rate increases ahead of the market.

“During the year we have also continued to make progress on our technology, operational and strategic initiatives. We have started to see the initial benefits of this come through, including our ability to maintain strong retention rates over the year, which I will talk about more at the full year results.”

He continued: “Taking in to account the operating performance in 2019, the Board expects the 2019 total dividend to be lower than 2018. However, the Board remains confident in the Group’s ability to capitalise on its long term profitable growth opportunities, and therefore expects to pay a total dividend above the Group’s stated 65-75% target payout range. 2020 trading has started in line with expectations.”

Ming Zhu, analyst at Panmure Gordon, said Hastings needed to take action to control claims inflation and focus on margins rather than topline growth.

She also warned that its competitive edge in the price comparison website market could be eroded over time due to market shifts and new entrants.

