News analysis: Pivotal point for personal lines

Could a torrent of news about redundancies, buys, partnerships and losses indicate big changes to come?

Personal lines dominated the start to the year with brokers fascinated by stories in the sector.

Jelf’s “long term distribution arrangement” with A-Plan led the way. It was quickly followed by Be Wiser posting a loss, Markerstudy buying Co-op’s underwriting business and Ageas restructuring again, this time putting nearly 600 people at risk of redundancy (see box below right).

“Commitment, focus and relevance,” summed up Michael Lawrence, personal lines director at LV, when asked how brokers can succeed in the market.

When Jelf teamed up with A-Plan its CEO Phil Barton told Insurance Age that moving to a call centre model would have been a “retrograde” step and that the partnership was driven by a desire to offer personal lines in the community.

“With the best will in the world we did not have the scale to offer that,” he noted.

Under the terms of the deal, Jelf will keep all its high net worth business but all other personal lines accounts move to A-Plan. Any future enquiries Jelf receives will be introduced to A-Plan.

According to Barton, trying to be all things to all people is impossible. “Sometimes good strategy is deciding what not to do,” he declared.

There are certainly obstacles to success in personal lines.

Commenting on Be Wiser’s 2018 pre-tax loss of £2.2m chairman and chief executive Mark Bower-Dyke slammed the impact of unrated insurers as the firm revealed investments in technology to return to growth and profit.

Jelf deal in numbers Personal lines business from 26 Jelf branches has moved to A-Plan

Jelf branches has moved to A-Plan Two physical premises – Evesham and Malvern – also transferred

physical premises – Evesham and Malvern – also transferred Fifty-nine Jelf staff redeployed to other roles within the Marsh-owned broker

Jelf staff redeployed to other roles within the Marsh-owned broker There were 33 redundancies as well as 19 people joining A-Plan

redundancies as well as people joining A-Plan A-Plan now has 94 branches and 800,000 live policies Ageas Stoke-on-Trent call centre to close by June 2020 – 388 people could be affected

– people could be affected Port Solent office to close by end of June 2019 affecting up to 209 staff

affecting up to staff Sales and service operation in Eastleigh to be consolidated into Gloucester office from 1 April 2019

Insurer to move offices in London and Manchester

Changing demands

Lawrence also noted that all businesses faced the challenge of changing buying demands from consumers.

“It is not something affecting personal lines insurance in isolation. It is everything that we see in our daily lives,” he said citing pressures on retailers on the high street.

Staying relevant, as Lawrence puts it, means understanding what customers need and having a targeted strategy, generally based on technology and data, to service them.

It was a point made forcefully by Ageas when it announced its restructure (see box right). Leaked documents from the insurer revealed CEO Andy Watson telling staff that the raft of changes were to simplify the business and build on investments in technology as consumers increasingly choose to buy and service polices through digital channels.

“Our business plan projects that these trends will continue into the future, and while our ambition is to grow the business, we expect customers’ digital expectations to continue to accelerate,” he reported.

Similarly Markerstudy emphasised technological power when it paid £185m for Co-op Insurance’s underwriting business and took on £70m of debt. It has also signed up to distribute motor and home insurance products to Co-op’s members for 13 years.

The takeover had been rumoured to be in the offing since August last year. Markerstudy’s group CEO, Kevin Spencer, said the completion was “testimony to our robust business model and investment in our people and technology”.

Co-op’s insurance business had a combined operating ratio of 101.2% in 2017 – the 2018 numbers are yet to be published – and made an operating loss of £12m. Director of group marketing and communications for Markerstudy, Lizzie Smith-Foreman, noted that the business was confident of turning the red ink to black via technology, data enrichment, analytics and its rating platform.

The buy gave Markerstudy approaching £600m of gross written premium. The 1.3m policies across mainly motor and home took the insurer to 8% of the UK motor market.

The growth is an indicator of the clear direction of travel across the market. For brokers as much as insurers it appears to be go volume or niche, or ideally a big niche.

The evidence is stacking up that there is a real squeeze on for brokers operating in private lines. There is no question of that…You only need to look at what is happening to market share Brendan McCafferty

Feeling the squeeze

Brendan McCafferty, CEO of Brightside, has the benefit of seeing the market from both sides having previously been the UK boss of Axa.

“The evidence is stacking up that there is a real squeeze on for brokers operating in private lines. There is no question of that,” he said.

“You only need to look at what is happening to market share.”

The sweet spot for brokers is to be price competitive and to have a brand synonymous with expertise and relationships. All approaches need to be “massively slick”. But what does that entail?

McCafferty set out that in order to be “different to the general thrust of what is out there” brokers have to get to the heart of the characteristics of the risk for which clients are seeking a quote.

“You need to have pricing and risk selection capability, you have to have strategic intent,” he continued.

All of which comes back to the question of whether other brokers will follow Jelf in deciding not to play in the space, particularly since general personal lines takes massive investment to get to scale.

McCafferty claimed that there will always be opportunities for brokers because of their relationships with clients.

However, he added that with digital slowly eroding market share he would not be surprised to see more firms making the switch to commercial only. “Brokers have to work out if they are prepared to invest in the kit and capability needed to be successful. If not they have to find an exit route for that part of their business,” he observed.

Adding: “Brightside is always up for those conversations. There are all sorts of things that can be done… we have got an open door.”

Brokers will not have missed that managing general agents (MGAs) have been popping up all over the place to bring extra options to the market but Mike Bruce, group managing director at consolidator Global Risk Partners (GRP), said these too are facing issues.

Although Bruce has not seen more brokers coming to the market looking to sell personal lines books, he confirmed: “We are seeing a few generalist personal lines MGAs on the market at the moment looking for new investment.”

Bruce reported that GRP was always interested in opportunities and understood that regional brokers would often have a “chunk” of personal lines business but pinpointed that it would not buy a generalist personal lines focused company where it did not feel it could extend the proposition.

“We have to add value through local access, product and service,” he stressed flagging that delivering a “decent result” to insurers was part of the equation.

The Ageas view Ant Middle became chief customer officer at Ageas at the start of the year. He argued that having kept all the broker relationship team in place in the two recent restructures there would be no drop off in service. Middle’s new role was revealed in the first restructure at the end of October and in recent months he has met with around 50 brokers. He set out three main categories of challenges for the market: competition, the demands of regulation and meeting customers’ expectations of swift digital interaction. “While all of those challenges are acutely recognised there continues to be a really pleasant mood of optimism,” Middle told Insurance Age. “Brokers’ resilience, entrepreneurial spirit and ability to adapt is as present as ever.” In his view volume players are working hard to win and for regional brokers there is “definitely a future around finding areas of speciality niches and business where advice and guidance continues to be really important”. Middle claimed brokers are responding to the digital demands of the present and are set fair for the future adding that the insurer was working hard to be part of the equation and covering all the bases. He concluded: “We certainly have no initiative or plans to do anything other than we have done in recent years which is to trade efficiently and use technology and make sure we are as broadly available as we can be.”

Finding a niche

Bruce widened the discussion from personal lines to smaller SME business, noting that GRP now has over 100 niches and specialisms across the group.

In his view, marketing heavily through digital channels is a core skill for success. GRP, he underlined, was doing that through having a “data warehouse” giving it that aforementioned blend of scale and niche.

“We have identified and extracted niches and are now getting really focused campaigns in those particular areas,” he explained.

Along with the unanimity that size and specialisms are fundamental to a bright future, providers across the board were clear they have no plans to leave the channel even if more brokers elect to do so.

Neil Mercier, head of motor at Axa, said the insurer believes regional brokers are a viable market. “They are doing a good job for their customers with a high level of retention,” he stated.

The task he laid out was to deliver profitability in a scenario that is not ‘no-touch’ like the volume players.

“We recognise that brokers have got challenges as the world gets more digital and online,” he summed up. “There is still a breadth of customers who want to speak to someone and have got some good business.”

Concluding: “We will stay committed to that.”

LV’s Lawrence and Ageas’ Ant Middle (see box above) were in agreement.

Lawrence detailed that the insurer has relationships with 1,600 brokers across the UK. “We have to provide brokers with the right tools to go and find customers,” he said.

“For us we trade pretty much 100% electronically.” The level of efficiency means LV is “happy to support brokers of all sizes and disciplines”.

Brokers have got challenges as the world gets more digital and online… There is still a breadth of customers who want to speak to someone and have got some good business Neil Mercer

Tipping point?

Which only leaves the final question. Did 2019 start with a bunch of coincidences? Was the slew of stories indicative of a crucial tipping point for personal lines or was it just news froth?

A bit of both according to the experts.

From Jelf to Markerstudy, from Be Wiser to Ageas, the stories “have all reached a similar conclusion but all started the journey in a different place” Bruce commented.

For Mercier it will be a couple of years before we can see in the rearview mirror just how important the news spike was. However, with Brexit, investigations by the Financial Conduct Authority in home and motor, as well as ongoing speculation about the intentions of Amazon and Google he said he fully expects a “season” of more stories.

While McCafferty concluded: “This is not a new story… but we are at an important moment on the journey.

“That reality is hitting home increasingly in people’s minds.”