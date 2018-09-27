Ardonagh buys Swinton for £165m

Deal for personal lines specialist adds over one million customers to the group.

Towergate and Autonet owner The Ardonagh Group has agreed to buy Swinton Group from Covéa Group for £165m.

Ardonagh stated it would fund the purchase from existing finance and with “cash from monetising certain Swinton assets”.

As previously reported Swinton has been up for sale for months with Ardonagh long tipped as likely to win the race for the personal lines specialist.

Customers

Through the purchase Ardonagh will take on £168m of turnover, over one million customers and 1.6 million live policies as well as 1,550 employees.

CEO of The Ardonagh Group David Ross said: “We are delighted to be welcoming Swinton into the Ardonagh group of companies; a personal lines household name steeped in heritage and another best in class brand which will be the perfect addition to our portfolio.

“The opportunity to share expertise in the development of our digital platforms to accelerate the scale and scope of our offerings is clear to see.

“Swinton is a hugely complementary, highly accretive acquisition, enabling us to occupy a significant space in personal lines broking.”

Ownership

Pierre Michel, managing director of reinsurance and international operations at Covéa Group added: “Over the last few years, Swinton and its executive team have transformed and repositioned the business and now is the right time for it to move into new ownership.

“Swinton will become part of a growing and innovative UK insurance brokerage group, and I am confident that being part of The Ardonagh Group will provide Swinton with a great platform from which to deliver significant benefits to all its stakeholders, including its customers and employees.”

