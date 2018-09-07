Spotlight - personal lines: Why choose an MGA for personal lines business?

MGAs have come in for criticism, but the best operators are fast moving, entrepreneurial, specialised and focused, explains Gary Humphreys

Managing general agents (MGAs) have a mixed reputation – accused of ‘throwing their own party in the Bahamas whilst the insurer takes the strain of any losses’ a decade ago and, recently, of too many ‘vanilla’ products.

There appears to be a perception gathering pace that MGAs are in it for themselves or surplus to requirements.

And in some cases the critics are right – there are MGAs out there who aren’t doing anything new. In instances like this, why would you choose an MGA for your business?

In recent years industry pressures, including regulation, new rules on transparency, GDPR and Ogden changes, have toughened market conditions, making profitability extremely challenging for insurers and brokers alike.

Although on the face of it we’re all in the same boat, some have adapted well and are flourishing whereas others have proverbially fallen on their own sword. It is a space where dynamic MGAs can fit and have a positive impact. Adaptability is key.

As an example, we’re currently experiencing an upturn in fortune in terms of return in the UK motor insurance market with EY’s Annual UK Motor Report recently recording the best combined operating ratio (COR) since 1994. Strong underwriting profits have taken the heat off some insurers but with a softening market rapidly approaching there’s no room for complacency.

Responding quickly to dynamic markets is a key strength of MGAs and the model is here to stay, but how can brokers ensure they only work with the best?

Separating the wheat from the chaff

The best MGAs will have their own actuarial department and pricing capabilities in the areas in which

they operate.

Some, like ourselves, are used to operating as an insurer and have all of the MI and pricing capabilities that an insurer would have themselves.

The best are also clear about what they do; for example, supplying personal lines business that is under represented in the market and requires a particular understanding of niche risk. It helps to have an experienced underwriting team too, who have earned their stripes and understand perfectly the areas they should be providing capacity for.

MGAs can fall short because of the inevitable struggle with staff retention and lack of experience – or, worse still, catering for the ‘vanilla’ market.

Bearing this in mind, it’s not surprising that we’ve seen some in the market pulling their business away from MGAs.

Insurer and MGA relationships ‘breaking up’ because they’ve soured as a result of poor judgement is inevitable.

In order for relationships to prosper, MGAs must treat the insurer’s risk as if it were their own or no one benefits long term. Outgoing Gallagher’s chairman Graham Chilton recently urged insurers to ‘call out the rogue MGAs’ and I agree entirely.

The most significant benefit an MGA can provide is speed to market. Remaining agile is a key strength, alongside entrepreneurial spirit, and is one of the advantages an MGA has over insurers Gary Humphreys

Insurtech rising

Technology is helping to change the shape of the MGA space too and the best MGAs are clever about how they use it. Embarking on a road of innovation and transformation will shape an MGAs direction.

Those that will triumph will inevitably be the businesses that are looking ahead at where technology can provide added value, whether that be through legacy modernisation, machine learning, robotic process automation or blockchain.

Even retail and tech giant Amazon is taking its first tentative steps into the insurance world – all the indications point to it having the strongest interest in personal lines.

There is clearly money to be made from adoption of insurtech that dramatically improves access to and analysis of data, a smooth customer journey or information to influence underwriting.

Technology can be a game changer but should include a word of warning – after all of the smoke and mirrors the figures need to stack up. There are amazing advancements out there, some of which we have adopted ourselves, but more substance is usually required to bring the complete MGA proposition together successfully.

Remaining agile

I believe that the most significant benefit an MGA can provide is speed to market. Agility is a key strength, alongside entrepreneurial spirit, and is one of the advantages an MGA has over insurers.

When considering a new distribution opportunity or scheme, insurers should be asking what barriers they currently have in place preventing them from getting it to market? How long will it realistically take? I would guess that a significant number of traditional insurers would take up to 12 weeks to get the product out there.

Not so an experienced MGA, who would probably halve that time because decisions can be made quickly. MGAs really have the potential to be ahead of the game and will be able to influence how insurance is sold and serviced in the future – an amazing opportunity for those who do it right.

Dos and Don’ts

Another great strength of an MGA is that it can tailor product and policy, and be more specialist and focused with its product offering. It’s vital to do the due diligence though when it comes to placing risk, and applying governance when looking at a new book of business includes assessing performance and claims ratios.

MGAs must have the infrastructure and MI to support what they’re doing and provide something valuable to the insurer. Ideally, they should have a unique selling point, whether that’s their own data enrichment and flexible underwriting schemes or ongoing investment to get to the forefront of this capability.

Not having a solid capacity arrangement can be a disadvantage for MGAs with short-term deals. MGAs should be looking at how they can extend their deals in order to bridge this gap.

The ‘platinum’ MGA

The holy grail will be the ‘platinum’ MGA. It will not only consider its own needs and the needs of the insurer but will also add the end customer into its pursuit for success and overall satisfaction. This model will form the basis for the ‘gold medal’ of MGAs, understanding that, in order for a relationship to blossom into something deeper, all parties must be content with what they are receiving – including the end user.

The strategy for the top tier MGAs should therefore cater for different needs but also keep in mind that we can’t be all things to all people so it is important to prioritise strengths, carve out a niche and service that niche exceptionally well.

There’s never been a more exciting time to be in insurance – and with the right formula we can all build rewarding relationships and reap the rewards.

Gary Humphreys is group underwriting director at Markerstudy Group