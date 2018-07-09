In-depth - personal lines: Putting a squeeze on dual pricing

Could an end to the ‘broken’ system of cheap introductory prices followed by high renewal premiums finally be in sight? Rachel Gordon investigates

Dual pricing has incurred the wrath of consumer groups, journalists and customers. It is on the Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA) radar, with the regulator stating: “Firms should not give longstanding customers less attention than new customers or treat them in a way which results in poorer outcomes.”

A recent initiative from the British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba) and the Association of British Insurers (ABI), puts more pressure on offenders to change their ways.

The two trade bodies joined forces to launch Guiding Principles and Action Points in May, that address issues that lead to vast pricing differences at initial quote and renewal in home, motor and travel cover. They urge members to see this as a board-level matter, to make efforts to reward loyalty and improve customer communication if there is an introductory discount. A report will be produced in two years to show if change has occurred. This work follows on from the FCA requirement – introduced in April 2017 – requiring providers to show the previous year’s price along with the renewal quote.

Reflecting badly

Biba’s executive director Graeme Trudgill says that, while insurers need to be commercially successful, dual pricing reflects badly on the market.

“Introductory discounts are not being spelt out by insurers and so customers’ understanding is not being managed,” he comments. “There’s also the issue of more vulnerable customers who may be less able to shop around. What’s more, some people want to stick with the same provider – their loyalty should be rewarded.”

Premiums should not keep rising continuously for no reason and over the last few years we’ve been actively reviewing the accounts of long-term customers on auto renewal Mike Holliday-Williams

And it does appear some are taking heed. Mike Holliday-Williams, managing director of personal lines for Direct Line Group, welcomed the principles and said it was important the industry has a consistent way of tackling the issue of renewal premiums.

“Shopping around brings great benefits to those who do it, but it creates differences between new customer premiums and subsequent renewals,” he points out. “Premiums should not keep rising continuously for no reason and over the last few years we’ve been actively reviewing the accounts of long-term customers on auto renewal. Many of those have already seen their renewal premium either frozen or reduced.”

Meanwhile, brokers can still come up trumps. Rod Lynn, who owns Hove-based Scullard & Prosser, feels dual pricing is not going to disappear. “I often can’t compete on price, which is why we’ve moved more to commercial. I tell customers to check out online as they’ll probably beat me, but they don’t always find the right deal.”

For example, an elderly former customer came into the Scullard & Prosser office recently for guidance. “He’d bought direct and was paying £385. Then, because of a small accident and the renewal rise, the premium shot up to £974. He’d had no luck trying to find cover, so thought he’d try me, as he’d known our firm for some 30 years. Fortunately, LV quoted £495, a good product and the best on offer, so he paid there and then.”

When it comes to driving down prices, price comparison sites have been criticised, but they remain an essential route to market for some personal lines brokers.

Jackson Hull, GoCompare’s chief operating and technology officer, says: “The move by the ABI and Biba acknowledged the issue and represents a step in the right direction, in terms of tipping the balance back towards loyal customers. However, it’s unrealistic to think the problem is going to go away anytime soon. Whatever the output from these initiatives, insurers will continue to take differing positions on risks and price according to their appetite.”

Consultant Duncan Minty thinks the current ‘binary’ system of dual pricing is set to diminish and adds: “The FCA’s work is a warning shot to make sure this is an issue on the agenda and under the Senior Managers’ Regime, the regulator is putting further pressure on insurers to take responsibility.”

Data driven

But, will one pricing strategy be replaced with another? Big data is now being used far more and a hot topic within the insurance sector is ‘price optimisation’.

It involves insurers setting individual prices, based on analytics, at the optimum level they think the customer is prepared to pay. So, a customer who shops around should be offered a tempting price to stay. On the other hand, those who are less switched-on could be penalised.

As Minty points out, price optimisation has been outlawed in a number of US states and certainly with high levels of scrutiny on insurers here, a careful path needs to be trodden.

Dual pricing is a clumsy tool to bring in business – often at a loss – that then needs to be corrected. Higher pricing at the outset will not win any plaudits either. It is a difficult balancing act and while insurers probably do not deserve any sympathy, making sure the price is right is far from easy.