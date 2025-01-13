Acorn Group buys telematics specialist MyPolicy
Merseyside-based Acorn Group has bought MyPolicy, a telematics insurance broker specialising in young drivers and low mileage drivers.
Halesowen-located MyPolicy employs over 50 people and serves 7,000 policy holders.
It will keep its brand, management team and staff as it moves to operate under the Acorn Group umbrella.
The Acorn Group, which has over 1,400 staff in Formby, Liverpool and London, already has telematics specialist Carrot in its stable which it bought in 2021, as revealed by Insurance Age.
Other brands in the Top 100 UK broker group include motor expert broker Acorn Insurance as well as Motorcade, Flag, Rapid and
