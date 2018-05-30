Insurance complaints to Financial Ombudsman hold steady in 2017/18

But organisation warns over loyalty and telematics complaints.

The Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS) received 1,456,396 enquiries in 2017/18 up 4.4% on the previous year.

Some 45% of the enquiries were about payment protection insurance (PPI).

The Ombudsman’s Annual Review for 1 April 2017 to 31 March 2018 detailed that the enquiries led to 339,967 new complaints being opened of which 55% were about PPI.

Insurance more widely accounted for 11% of all complaints.

Excluding PPI

The organisation also provided a further breakdown of the figures excluding PPI.

New complaints without PPI in the equation put motor insurance at 11% of the workload, buildings insurance at 3%, travel insurance came in at 2% and contents insurance at 1%.

All the percentages were identical to the same calculation for 2016/17 numbers.

Similarly there was little movement in the raw data of complaints by insurance line.

Motor produced 11,887 cases; buildings insurance totalled 4,726; travel insurance had a volume of 3,174 new complaints while contents insurance was responsible for 1,743.

Overall the FOS resolved 400,658 complaints including 32,780 decisions during the year. See graph below for details of the uphold rates across the insurance business lines.

Telematics and loyalty

The Ombudsman also flagged two further themes – namely telematics and customer loyalty.

It noted that the shift to digital and innovation in how services are provided could help people manage their money.

However it warned that it was seeing examples of people’s expectations not being met by new technologies.

In particular the FOS reported that with over one million UK car insurance policies using telematics technology it had “heard from a growing number of people who believed the data their “black box” had collected wasn’t right.”

It continued: “Other people have been told their premiums would increase – or had even had their policies cancelled – because they’d apparently not met the standards their insurer had expected.”

The FOS was unable to provide precise figures on enquiries or complaints when approached by Insurance Age.

Pricing

On the second theme of customer loyalty in insurance the FOS stated that it was getting 200 complaints about insurance pricing every month.

The government body reported that “in a small but significant number of cases, we decided that people were paying the price for loyalty in a way that was unfair”.

The organisation wrote in its annual report that people unable to shop around online were relying on insurer’s word that they had competitively-priced cover.

The Association of British Insurers and the British Insurance Brokers’ Association recently teamed up to tackle dual pricing in personal lines with the launch of a set of Guiding Principles and Action Points.

And the FOS declared it was encouraged from its recent conversations with insurers that they were focused on the topic.

However it also reiterated that where customers did not have enough information to make an informed decision and it saw that an insurer had not addressed this inequality of knowledge, “it’s likely we’ll decide they’ve acted unfairly”.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.