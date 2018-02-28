Admiral reports growth in 2017

However its Confused aggregator sees profits slip following marketing and product development spend.

Admiral has reported increased turnover and profit in its results for the full year 2017.

At group level turnover hit £2.9bn (2016: £2.5bn) and profit before tax reached £405.4m compared to £284.3m the previous year.

In 2016 the business noted the impact of the changed Ogden rate on its results and pointed out this had stabilised in 2017 although it was continuing to have an influence.

David Stevens, group chief executive officer, commented: “It’s 25 years since the launch of Admiral. 2016 was only the second year we’d ever reported a year on year fall in profits. So it’s great to be back in the groove, with a 23rd year of ‘record profits’.



“Beyond the pure financials, there’s also a lot going on that helps build the longer-term prosperity of the group - notably our investment in widening our product range (van, travel, loans in 2017) in a way that helps us attract more customers, and understand and serve better both new and existing customers.”

United Kingdom

During 2017, the group’s UK insurance business, consisting of UK motor and UK household, delivered growth in turnover of 14% to £2.35bn (2016: £2.06bn). Net revenue increased by 9% to £841.0m (2016: £770.9m). Customer numbers reached 4.6m (2016: 4.1m).

In UK motor the COR stabilised to 80.0% from 90.8% in Ogden hit 2016. Turnover also grew from £1.9bn to £2.2bn.

UK motor premiums written also went up to 2bn from 1.8bn and profit before tax reached £461.4m (2016: £335.1m).

UK household saw turnover grow to £107.1m, up from £76.1m. Profit before tax was £4.1m compared to £2.7m in 2016. The COR also improved to 103.5% (2016: 110.6%).

Cristina Nestares, UK CEO, commented: “Aside from car insurance, our Household business performed very well once again, and continues to show significant promise.

“We benefitted from another benign year in terms of weather to deliver a strong underwriting result, whilst at the same time growing the book by more than 40% to insure more than 650,000 homes by the end of the year.”

She added: “Whilst the van and travel markets are considerably smaller than car and home, we’re confident that they will follow in their footsteps and expand Admiral’s footprint, customer base and profits in the coming years.”

FCA warning

Nestares also referred to Admiral’s regulatory problems – last year the Financial Conduct Authority ordered the organisation to contact customers after it failed to give the correct information in renewal documents.

She noted: “It was disappointing that we made an error in the way we disclosed prior year premiums on some customer notices during the second quarter of the year.

“However, having recognised the error, I was very encouraged with the dedication of our people, from a number of different departments, to pull together and correct the issue, and to quickly provide remediation to our affected customers.”

Turning to its price comparison website businesses the results showed that total combined profit hit £7.1m (2016: £2.7m) despite ongoing losses internationally.

For just the UK its aggregator business Confused saw profit fall to £10.1m from £16.1m which it blamed on increased marketing and product development.

Speaking about the group results in full chairman Annette Court revealed that the business was considering a European base in order to ensure smooth trading with Europe following Brexit.

She noted: “As a result of Brexit, we are exploring establishing an insurance company and an insurance intermediary business in Spain to support our European operations.”

