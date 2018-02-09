Tempcover to offer short term home cover

The scheme is the latest in a raft of changes to hit the home insurance market as providers clamour to respond to changing customer needs.

Temporary insurance provider Tempcover.com has developed a scheme which offers short-term home insurance.

According to the broker the policy is customisable to suit the needs of individual homeowners. The minimum term is one week and the maximum term is 28 days. There are also different levels of cover to choose from.

Tempcover advised that quotes could be sourced online and at any time in just a few minutes.

Policy documents are then emailed and customers have the choice as to whether cover begins immediately or in a month’s time.

Market change

The product marks another change in the UK home insurance market as insurers and brokers react to the changing landscape.

For instance providers are currently responding to how homeowners are using the sharing economy to gain extra income from their properties.

Last month Coverbuilder launched home hosting insurance specifically designed for people who let out rooms or properties via home-sharing platforms such as Airbnb, Wimdu and Spareroom.

Recent months have also seen new tech-focused providers hit the home market.

One example was Gary Lineker-backed start-up Neos which aims to deliver quotes in under 30 seconds and also link up with Internet of Things devices which can detect and prevent fire, theft and water leaks.

Suite

Tempcover also indicated that as well as being ”excited” about the launch of the new scheme it expects the offering to help with “continued growth” and committed to expanding further the range of temporary insurance products.

Bosses at the business recently completed a £13.3m management buyout.

Following that deal Tempcover CEO Alan Inskip told Insurance Age that the he was committed to being “aggressive with spend moving forward”.

