Biba research puts telematics policies at almost one million

Figures reveal a 30% uplift on 2016.

There were 975,000 telematics policies live in the UK in 2017 according to annual research by the British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba).

The trade body explained that its survey included information from “the leading telematics brands” in the UK.

The figures show an increase of nearly 30% on the 2016 total.

Positive effect

Graeme Trudgill, executive director at Biba, said: “It’s fantastic to see technology having such a positive effect.

“A high proportion of telematics policies are bought by young drivers who can really benefit from the feedback on their driving behaviours that these devices give them and take more control over their own premium.

“The really positive news is that that almost a million road users will now have the information to help them drive more safely.”

