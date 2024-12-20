Review of the Year 2024: OneAdvent’s Tim Quayle

Tim Quayle, CEO of OneAdvent, raises both eyebrows over the BMS/DR&P deal; would stress the importance of proportionality to the FCA; and believes 2024 will go down as the Era of Stability.

What has been your insurance/broking-related highlight of 2024?

Towards the end of the year, we were thrilled to launch our analytics platform, OneView, which gives our MGAs access to enterprise-level data and analytics to help them better understand and manage their business performance.

We’ve spent the last year arming our MGA clients with sophisticated tools and insights to help them compete on a level playing field with larger insurers and to aid their conversations with capacity. Getting