Allianz recruits from Hiscox for new mid-market boss
Allianz Commercial has appointed Rob Carslake as its new head of London region for mid-market.
Carslake, pictured, is charged with the leadership of Allianz’s London region, shaping the business strategy and delivering on its underwriting goals, the insurer added.
He brings with him more than 13 years’ experience in the insurance industry, having held various leadership roles, most recently at Hiscox, where he was head of event insurance, responsible for account strategy, underwriting and trading performance.
Prior to this, Carslake worked at Aviva as regional trading lead for London and
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on People
RSA specialty lines MD Watson departs, with PL boss Cope stepping up
Steve Watson, managing director of UK specialty lines at RSA has left the insurer.
MD Beales retirement leads to string of senior hires at legal expenses insurer
Drive Further Collective, owners of Financial & Legal, has restructured several of its leadership roles following the decision by managing director Karen Beales to retire from her executive position and move to a non-executive capacity at the end of October.
Howden opens in Canterbury
Howden Insurance has opened in Canterbury, adding to its network of over 200 branches.
Hardie steps down as Jensten CEO and Organ promoted
Alistair Hardie has stepped down from Jensten Group CEO and Rob Organ promoted to the role with immediate effect.
People Moves: 4 – 8 November 2024
Keep up to date with the latest insurance industry personnel moves.
Alistair Brighton named Marsh UK corporate and commercial CEO
Marsh has appointed Alistair Brighton as corporate and commercial UK CEO, succeeding Alistair Fraser who is moving to the newly created role of international corporate and commercial leader.
Ex-LV broker leader Michael Lawrence joins Grove & Dean
Michael Lawrence, previously broker distribution and underwriting director at LV GI, has joined Grove & Dean taking on the same job title, Insurance Age can reveal.
News analysis: If PIB has reached an end game with Carlyle and Apax, what next?
As speculation mounts that PIB’s backers Carlyle and Apax want to cash in on their investments, content director Jonathan Swift explores how the broker’s strategy of overseas hubs and specialisms might dictate its value to new investors.