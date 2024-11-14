Allianz recruits from Hiscox for new mid-market boss

Allianz Commercial has appointed Rob Carslake as its new head of London region for mid-market.

Carslake, pictured, is charged with the leadership of Allianz’s London region, shaping the business strategy and delivering on its underwriting goals, the insurer added.

He brings with him more than 13 years’ experience in the insurance industry, having held various leadership roles, most recently at Hiscox, where he was head of event insurance, responsible for account strategy, underwriting and trading performance.

Prior to this, Carslake worked at Aviva as regional trading lead for London and