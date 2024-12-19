Review of the Year 2024: Flood Re’s Stuart Logue

Stuart Logue, interim CEO at Flood Re, reflects on its first Parliamentary drop-in sesson and the Flood Resilient Garden at the Chelsea Flower Show as well as sharing a prediction about Build Back Better.

What has been your insurance/broking related highlight of 2024?

It would have to be hosting our first-ever Parliamentary drop-in session at Portcullis House, where we spoke to over 60 MPs representing constituencies across the whole of the UK about the critical role Flood Re plays in ensuring householders can access affordable home flood insurance.

We also took the opportunity to educate the MPs about the progress of our innovative Build Back Better scheme, which enables resilience to be built

Pen names Hannah Fry as COO

Gallagher-owned Pen Underwriting has appointed Hannah Fry as chief operating officer joining the executive team on 6 January 2025.

Newbie News: Podium Insurance Brokers

James Blair, CEO of Podium Insurance Brokers, tells Insurance Age how he started the business and how he aims to grow the specialist motorsport broker through word of mouth.

Review of the Year 2024: Markerstudy’s Gary Humphreys

Gary Humphreys, group chief underwriting officer at Markerstudy, hails the completion of the Atlanta deal, dreams of having the MGA’s brand adorn the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and mulls sitting on the sofa and doing Channel 4’s Gogglebox.

