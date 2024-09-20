People Moves: 16 – 20 September 2024

Stay in the loop with the latest insurance personnel moves.

Featuring: Consilium, Commercial Express, Bridge, Arch, Brit, IQUW, Allianz and Optimum Specialty Risks.

Marie McCutcheon appointed Consilium COO

Consilium has named Marie McCutcheon chief operations officer, she will join the leadership team with the remit to drive high levels of operational excellence.

Bringing over 25 years of experience, McCutcheon joins from TT Club Mutual Insurance where she was process consultant. She has held senior roles at Marsh, Canopius, Bluefin, AIB, Novae and Swiss Re