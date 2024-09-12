Markel raids Axa again as it builds out its senior regional UK broker team

Markel has appointed Charlotte Harrison to the role of head of UK regional broker development.

The insurer said Harrison will be “instrumental in developing key broker relationships and growing Markel’s revenue streams in its specialist markets and lines of business”.

Harrison joins from Axa, where she was head of SME development and proposition.

Within Axa, she also spent two years in its transformation programme looking at strategy across technology, broker/customer journeys and people to deliver changes including new underwriting platforms.

She joins fellow former Axa employee Jo Sykes in