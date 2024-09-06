Axa UK & Ireland looks to Aviva for new CRO
Axa UK & Ireland has appointed Rahul Gumber as chief risk officer, subject to regulatory approval.
He replaces David Baker, who has held the role for five years and is stepping away from his full-time career to focus on a non-executive portfolio, the insurer added.
Gumber, pictured, joins Axa UK&I from Aviva Canada, where he is CRO responsible for leading the second line risk and compliance team. He was previously CRO at Aviva Ireland and will take up the Axa post in the new year.Exciting time
His strong leadership qualities and strategic thinking are evident as is his track record of building
