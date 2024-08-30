My Insurance Downtime: Ben Taylor, Verisk Claims

Ben Taylor, business development manager at Verisk Claims, offers us a window into his life outside of insurance.

We know people in insurance are among the most dedicated and passionate when it comes to loving where they work. But everyone deserves a bit of downtime, which is where this Insurance Age feature comes in, as we focus on what you do in your spare time.

Screen Time

I’m big into sports, so I’m usually watching motorsport, golf, snooker, or rugby, basically anything with a bit of competition.

But when I need a break from all that, I’m into standup comedy and I’ve been